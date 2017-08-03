Advertising

The end of Game of Thrones' season six confirmed the long-held theory that Jon Snow is in fact a secret Targaryen—the product of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark—and a popular fan theory suggests that there are even more secret Targaryens in our midst.

For years, fans have pondered whether Cersei and Jaime could really be the bastards of the Mad King Aerys and Joanna Lannister.

As Meghan O'Keefe at Decider points out, there are several references in the books that suggest the Mad King got more than just flirty with Mrs. Lannister. And as Cersei sits on the Iron Throne, she behaves more and more like the Mad King, starting with the way she seized the throne by burning them all.

It's not just Cersei's madness—but her special love for her brother that is also typical Targaryen.

House Targaryen was committed to marrying off brothers and sisters to keep their bloodline pure, generations of inbreeding increasingly producing insanity. Could the desire to f*ck your family be genetic?

Now, this theory has been circulating for awhile, but it is picking up steam both as the series progresses towards its eventual huge confrontation between Cersei and Dany and because the actor who plays Hodor just might have confirmed it.

Kristian Nairn, the man behind the late, great Hodor, said on the chat show Thronecast that Cersei was "mad, like her father the Mad King."

A Game of Thrones fan asked Nairn about his little slip up on Twitter, to which he replied:

I just said the wrong name .. had to bone up on two episodes I hadn't seen too , so got a bit befuddled haha — Kristian Nairn (@KristianNairn) August 2, 2017

Really?! Could he have said the wrong name? How does someone simply forget that Cersei and Jaime Lannister's father is Tywin Lannister? Though Hodor has been dead for awhile, the tyrannical twins' true parentage was likely discussed amongst the cast and crew over the past couple of years.

To be safe, Hodor should just stick to saying "Hodor Hodor Hodor."

