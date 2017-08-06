Advertising

Game of Thrones has multiple Emmys to its name just for the wardrobes of Westeros. GoT fans can go everywhere from ComicCon to the club in Westeros regalia, from armor to gowns to loincloths. But when costume designers need to dress their actors on the cheap, guess where they go? Ikea, just like the rest of us.

According to Refinery29, everyone who's decked out in fur vests, fur hoods, fur collars, and more on this season's GoT owes their warmth to Ikea. At a talk called "Designing the Middle Ages: The Costumes of Game of Thrones", chief costume designer Michele Clapton shared that the fur on the Night's Watch capes are from the Swedish megastore best known for furnishing college dorms and first apartments with bookcases and flimsy plywood desks. The Ikea sheepskin carpets, which are equally ubiquitous in 20-something apartments worldwide, double as fur lining on GoT.

But since this is HBO, the design process involves more than just paying a $99 Ikea delivery fee and slapping the rug-capes on TV. The rugs go through something called "breakdown," which means they're aged and altered to look like they originated in the Middle Ages. "We want the audience to almost smell the costumes," said Clapton. The rugs are cut, shaved, even sandpapered before they make it to the Night's Watch versions we see onscreen.

Not only is this the best use of the Ikea hack we've ever seen, it also makes it that much easier to dress up as your favorite Game of Thrones character. Grow a beard, slap on a rug, and boom, you're Jon Snow.

