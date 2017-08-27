Advertising

You may be a cool aunt, but are you a Daenerys Targaryen-level cool aunt?

So much happened in the season finale, including JON "AEGON TARGARYEN" SNOW DOIN' IT WITH DAENERYS TARGARYEN AS BRAN EXPLAINED HOW THEY'RE RELATED.

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

After spending years ew-ing everything with regard to Cersei and Jaime, everyone couldn't help but ooooooooh when Jon/Aegon knocked on auntie's door, consummating the 'ship of a lifetime. Regular views of incest aside,

Spoilers for the Season 7 finale, obviously.

Incest. So hot right now. #GameOfThrones — Stephen Fishbach (@stephenfishbach) August 28, 2017

as one incest relationship ends a new one begins. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iNF7pVIj4e — germery (@smoaksqueen) August 28, 2017

ive been waiting 7 seasons for that jon and dany scene and it finally came... literally #GameOfThronesFinale — Christian Buttras (@C_Buttras) August 28, 2017

I guess I'm pro-incest if it's auntie-incest #GameOfThrones — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) August 28, 2017

Listening to Bran describe how Jon and Dany are related while they're nakey is a real buzzkill. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/SLwtp6HgWT — A.M. Crabby (@crabbyaggie) August 28, 2017

"I too, like incest" - someone trying to fit in on Twitter right now — Nate (@BarstoolNate) August 28, 2017

When youve been waiting for Dany&Jon to get together and it finally happens-as Bran narrates the story of how theyre related. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ayxwY3EKpY — Alyssa Doyle Labare (@lysslabare) August 28, 2017

Dany: I can never have children

Jon: *let me prove otherwise*#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/EpADALWUdB — d a n a. (@danaseaver) August 28, 2017

dany: I can't have kids



jon: said who? you should try



dany: well if you incest #GameOfThronesFinale — ⚜️к⍺ℜ℩ℯ ⚜️| spoilers (@emergensy) August 28, 2017

Dany: "I can't have kids." Jon Snow translation: "yeah but we could still try" #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/XrcW1kJH3W — Amy Gimps (@amygimpss) August 28, 2017

all of us trying to justify jon and dany on thrones tonight #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/syNFXIL48s — Megan Powell (@mep0102) August 28, 2017

Winter Jon Snow is coming (and hopefully Dany too).

Don't worry, incest 'shippers, you are not alone.

