Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

When they're not enraging the internet, the Game of Thrones creators make quick, five minute videos that air after each episode. After this week's mind-melting vision of fire and blood, David Benioff decided he'd ram the chemistry between Jon and Dany right down your throat:

David Benioff is desperate for you to know that Dany and Jon weren't just staring at each other to contemplate the end of the world. They're more than coworkers. They're a scathing HR-violation in the making.

"They're starting to be attracted to each other," said the show runner, point blank.

"So much of it is not from dialog and anything we wrote. It's just the two of them, in a small space, standing near each other, and us just watching that and feeling the heat of that."

Alright, we get it, they're going to bone. HBO

Personally, I was too invested in the Children of the Forest mythology to draw any conclusions about the two protagonists' googly eyes in the cave. Kind of thought they were focused on the apocalypse, forgive me. But Benioff absolutely insists it's all going down.

We all know what happens when you put Jon Snow in a cave.

This continues a pattern of behind-the-scenes revelations that hint at—nah, spoil—the coming relationship between Danaerys Targaryen and her secret nephew Jon Snow. After episode three, Kit Harington reflected on his character Jon Snow's thoughts at meeting the Dragon Queen:

"He walks into the room and doesn't expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man's reaction is going to be, 'Okay...' but he puts that aside, because he has to."

This is not a professional relationship.

