This week's episode of Game of Thrones started with fire and ended with ice, and a whole lot of stuff happened in between. But the biggest thing—that kind of effects the past, present, and future of Westeros—was casually dropped by Gilly as a weary Sam contemplated quitting grad school.

"Some prince" named Rhaegar got an annulment and married Lyanna Stark, therefore Jon Snow is not a bastard, therefore he is the LEGITIMATE HEIR TO THE IRON THRONE.

This reveal got me like... Giphy

Samwell might not have cared...but Twitter sure did.

#GameofThrones

Me, when Gilly reads that Rhaegar and *someone* (Lyanna) were secretly married which means Jon is a legitimate Targaryen: pic.twitter.com/QVwgozGXOh — ThronesYall (@ThronesYall) August 14, 2017

gilly literally just said the most important line out of this entire series and sam missed it #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AWWJYiOipt — kamaria (@yoongiwars) August 14, 2017

Sam interrupting Gilly as she makes THE MOST IMPORTANT REVEAL in #GameOfThrones is every woman's experience in every meeting ever — Abigail Brooks (@_abigailbrooks) August 14, 2017

We're getting closer and closer to everyone finding out Jon is Targaryen and I'm just pic.twitter.com/Cgdv82dv7z — New Life (@LordBalvin) August 14, 2017

Rhaegar Targaryen married Lyanna Stark in Dorne, which makes Jon the rightful king #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/TpWfCHJSZC — Adham Abdelraouf (@AdhamAbdelraouf) August 14, 2017

Gilly (a woman): Here is some extremely pertinent infor—



Samwell (a man): ALLOW ME TO EXPLAIN HOW AWFUL MY CIRCUMSTANCES ARE — Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) August 14, 2017

Male fans of #GameofThrones7 - THIS IS WHY YOU DON'T INTERRUPT A WOMAN. Gilly was gonna drop some hot knowledge & then Sam had to manterrupt pic.twitter.com/Ynsj4GOPhT — Val Ninneman (@Ninnewoman) August 14, 2017

JON IS THE TRUE KING OF THE 7 KINGDOMS. THE DRAGONS KNOW IT. BRAN KNOWS IT. THE BOOK KNOWS IT. #GoTS7 — House Targaryen (@TargaryenAgmen) August 14, 2017

So Rhaegar did marry Lyanna. That means Jon truly is the rightful heir to the throne. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7OumlBcgm7 — Brandon Mckenzie (@TheBAM27) August 14, 2017

S/O TO GILLY, A WILDLING GIRL WHO COULDN'T READ WHEN WE MET HER JUST CONFIRMED THE BIGGEST THEORY OF THE SHOW. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/L9O1QwiOSy — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) August 14, 2017

When Gilly unknowingly revealed to Sam that Rhaegar married Lyanna which makes Jon a true Targaryen and the rightful heir #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jhEsq1bh2Q — Hannah (@hannah_morgane) August 14, 2017

Prince Rhaegar Targaryen + Lady Lyanna Stark = King Jon Targaryen, the Song of Ice and Fire pic.twitter.com/faE7NFJjdo — Nerd Soup (@NerdSoup4u) August 14, 2017

Jon of house Targaryen first of his name, the prince that was promised. pic.twitter.com/HZzdyV0Ikd — Aditya Santoso (@APadityapratama) August 14, 2017

Oh, and let's not forget this magical JON = TARGARYEN moment.

Drogon smells the "Fire and Blood" blood in him. HBO

And just a reminder: it's still totally okay to 'ship him and his Auntie Dany.

