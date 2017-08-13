Advertising

This week's episode of Game of Thrones started with fire and ended with ice, and a whole lot of stuff happened in between. But the biggest thing—that kind of effects the past, present, and future of Westeros—was casually dropped by Gilly as a weary Sam contemplated quitting grad school.



"Some prince" named Rhaegar got an annulment and married Lyanna Stark, therefore Jon Snow is not a bastard, therefore he is the LEGITIMATE HEIR TO THE IRON THRONE.

This reveal got me like...


Samwell might not have cared...but Twitter sure did.

Oh, and let's not forget this magical JON = TARGARYEN moment.

Drogon smells the "Fire and Blood" blood in him.


And just a reminder: it's still totally okay to 'ship him and his Auntie Dany.

