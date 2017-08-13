This week's episode of Game of Thrones started with fire and ended with ice, and a whole lot of stuff happened in between. But the biggest thing—that kind of effects the past, present, and future of Westeros—was casually dropped by Gilly as a weary Sam contemplated quitting grad school.
"Some prince" named Rhaegar got an annulment and married Lyanna Stark, therefore Jon Snow is not a bastard, therefore he is the LEGITIMATE HEIR TO THE IRON THRONE.
Samwell might not have cared...but Twitter sure did.
Oh, and let's not forget this magical JON = TARGARYEN moment.
And just a reminder: it's still totally okay to 'ship him and his Auntie Dany.