In Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, we saw Jorah Mormont writing a letter to Daenerys Targaryen from his cell. It seemed likely that the letter was telling her that he was dying of Greyscale, but viewers didn't really get to see the whole thing. But thankfully, HBO's "Making of Game of Thrones" blog posted it on Tuesday.

Here's what the letter says:

Khaleesi, I came to the Citadel in the last hope that the Maesters could treat me, as you ordered. Even with all their arts, I am beyond any cure but the grave. I have had a longer life than I deserved, and I only wish I could've lived to see the world you're going to build, standing by your side. I have loved you since the moment I met you.

Some fans immediately started swooning on Twitter, while others pointed out that Jorah had fallen in love with a 16-year-old.

HE LOVED HER SINCE THIS EXACT MOMENT...😭💔 pic.twitter.com/VKe9aXZ2Dy — Seda. (@uzaydakisayko) July 25, 2017

"i have loved you since the moment i met you" so cutie — samuel ◟̽◞̽ (@spnoway) July 25, 2017

she was 16 dude — tulip (@chodofaggins) July 26, 2017

It's simultaneously kind of sweet and sort of terrible. He's way too old for her, and the fact that fans want to see them in some sort of relationship is also a little creepy. He's loved her since he first met her, but when he met her, she was still a child. There's a lot of Lolita going on there.

