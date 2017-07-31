Advertising

Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

The long, long-awaited meeting between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen seemed like all business on Sunday night's Game of Thrones. Titles were listed, demands were made, and knees stayed straight.

But don't worry, all you fans of Game of Thrones' obsession with awkward intimacy between relatives, actor Kit Harington—also known as Jon Snow—has hinted that the show will indeed taint the professional relationship between the two main characters with gratuitously filmed coitus.

"I predicted, like everyone, they would meet this season, but I don't think I predicted it quite as quickly," Harington said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But then again, you've got to take yourself out of the mindset of the viewer. As far as Jon knows, he's just meeting this queen he's heard of and trying to negotiate with her—he's not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years."

And here comes the hot stuff:

"He walks into the room and doesn't expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man's reaction is going to be, 'Okay...' but he puts that aside, because he has to."

The meeting between Jon and Dany was devoid of the show's usually unsubtle sexual tension. No lingering shots on Jon's gams. No long zoom into Dany's throne. Mostly, it consisted of Missandei naming the queen's titles and Davos struggling not to spill the beans about how Jon died one time.

But Harington wants you to know that this look...

...didn't mean business.

And it's nice of Harington to tell us the King in the North is just like "any young man" with cartoon bulging sex eyes. Even if they are (unknowingly) related.

Warning: There is probably hot aunt-nephew action in the episodes to come.

