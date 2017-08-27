Spoilers for the Season 7 finale.
DING DONG THE (ONE OF THE MANY) WITCH(ES) IS DEAD.
Westeros's foremost sneaky Machiavellian weasel, one Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish, met his big ending at the hands of the Stark sisters.
Here is the GIF, to watch on a loop forever and ever.
In addition to likely screaming "YAAAS" as they watched it happen, people took to Twitter to dance on Littlefinger's grave.
Even more important than celebrating this sweet, sweet justice is apologizing to Sansa if you ever dared to doubt her.
Sansa is a survivor, a Lady, and a queen.