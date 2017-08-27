Advertising

Spoilers for the Season 7 finale.

DING DONG THE (ONE OF THE MANY) WITCH(ES) IS DEAD.

Westeros's foremost sneaky Machiavellian weasel, one Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish, met his big ending at the hands of the Stark sisters.

Here is the GIF, to watch on a loop forever and ever.

In addition to likely screaming "YAAAS" as they watched it happen, people took to Twitter to dance on Littlefinger's grave.

almost nothing has been as satisfying as watching Littlefinger on his knees, begging for his life #girlpower #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/9NMIeQa43h — Stephanie Kenner (@stephkenner) August 28, 2017

Ladies and Gentlemen, Little Finger is finally dead #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/P3Ysc7zwx7 — GoT Things (@GoTthings_) August 28, 2017

One of the most satisfying moments in Game of Thrones history. Overdue. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/XD2l72465T — gabrielle 🌜 (@gabalexa) August 28, 2017

Literally cheering out loud right now. Farewell Littlefinger. You will not be missed. #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/VJKC38ajaE — Kristin Wenger (@Kristin_Wenger7) August 28, 2017

#GameOfThronesFinale

The whole Got Fandom when little Finger was killed pic.twitter.com/w8e4OwE9Bp — Mj👅 (@msmj007) August 28, 2017

When Little Finger gets accused of murder and Arya says "My lady asked you a question" #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ZKEbnr8r6i — Jesse Nussman (@JesseNussman) August 28, 2017

I'd like to nominate Littlefinger getting exposed as the new "Blinking White Guy" GIF #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/bmoGv27qdg — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) August 28, 2017

Littlefinger: "I deny it!"

Sansa: "Let me call my chief witness, my brother who can SEE ALL OF TIME AND SPACE." #GameofThrones — Todd VanDerWerff (@tvoti) August 28, 2017

Ned in heaven when sansa, arya and bran killed littlefinger #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iFa1zSyMmf — . (@martclls) August 28, 2017

Me as Sansa and Bran broke down all of 7 seasons worth of Littlefingers' plotting #gameofthronesfinale pic.twitter.com/gUrG6NUE55 — Alex Bedder (@itgetsbedder) August 28, 2017

Even more important than celebrating this sweet, sweet justice is apologizing to Sansa if you ever dared to doubt her.

Let's apologize to Lady Sansa for doubting her. 😭 #GameOfThronesFinale — Rancho (@ranchoberde) August 28, 2017

Let us all collectively apologize to lady Sansa for doubting her #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/Dr3Y2WI3uK — Charlotte Palermino (@charlotteparler) August 28, 2017

Dear Sansa,



I'm sorry I doubted you. My bad.



We cool? #gameofthrones — Anita (@AnitaM86) August 28, 2017

SANSA, I TAKE BACK EVERYTHING I EVER TWEETED NEGATIVELY ABOUT YOU. #GameOfThronesFinale — 2002 Chris Jericho (@SlickVick_23) August 28, 2017

Sansa is a survivor, a Lady, and a queen.

Giphy

