Another day, another slew of Game of Thrones theories. On Tuesday, a Redditor posted a really interesting, really long theory having to do with everybody's favorite sneaky snake, Petyr Baelish, a.k.a. Littlefinger.

There's a TL;DR summary provided within the post, but here's the basic gist of the theory: Littlefinger wants to get rid of Jon Snow because Snow stands in the way of Sansa taking the Iron Throne.

Littlefinger's main plain seems to be to marry Sansa (why not, he's already been in love with her mother and gotten with her aunt?) and then rule the Seven Kingdoms with her. But first he'll let the other candidates for ruler (Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen) do extensive damage to each other's armies.

The theory also makes sense because Littlefinger is conniving, but also cowardly, and he'd definitely want the path of least resistance... which is staying the hell out of battle.

BUT this theory goes very much against any assumptions you'd make based on the (accidentally?) published original three-page pitch for A Game of Thrones, the first book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series:

In 2015, the general outline for George R. R. Martin's first book in the series was tweeted, and showed that from the beginning, Martin envisioned five major players making it to the end of the series: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, and Arya and Bran Stark.

Notice that there is no Sansa Stark on that list.

Oh well, guess we'll have to wait and see what happens, right? And in the meantime, spend countless hours theorizing about it.

