There's not a detail too small for Game of Thrones fans to analyze, staring into the flames to see the future.

This week, all eyes are on Littlefinger, who still lingers in the North crushing on his old crush's young daughter, propelled by the picture of him on the Iron Throne with Sansa by his side.

In last week's episode, "The Queen's Justice," Lord Baelish joined Sansa Stark on her West Wing-style Walk and Talk around Winterfell, when she asked Maester Wolkan what had been the longest winter of the last 100 year.

"I'm not entirely certain," the Maester replies. "I'll check Maester Luwin's records, he kept a copy of every raven's scroll."

Then, Littlefinger shoots this look.

HBO

A ~very concerned~ look.

HBO

As Westeros's foremost Machiavellian schemer, there's no doubt that Luwin's archive of old scrolls would have incriminating information.

Redditor JoeMagician (he's magic indeed) pointed out one particular letter that Littlefinger would want to keep secret.

In the pilot, Maester Luwin delivers to Catelyn (RIP) a letter from her sister Lysa, that claims the Lannisters killed her husband Jon Arryn. Catelyn burned the letter, but it's possible that Luwin might have kept a record of its content.

Sansa later saw her aunt Lysa, ever obsessed with Littlefinger, confessed to killing her husband for him, only to blame the Lannisters and throw the Seven Kingdoms into chaos.

Knowing Littlefinger's involvement in the plot that set her family's downfall in motion could—and should—lead to the downfall of him.

JoeMagician also notes that if Littlefinger tries to destroy the records, it will also draw more attention to them and give away that he has something to hide. A shot from he official trailer for next week's episode shows Sansa poring over old scrolls, so the archives are in play.

HBO

There's another big hint that suggests the end of Littlefinger, and this time, it's the other Stark sister making moves.

The trailer for the next episode shows the grand return of Littlefinger's dagger...

HBO

...which Arya (well, Maisie Williams) also happened to have been holding on the cover of Entertainment Weekly.

Didn't notice until it was pointed out, but...Arya is wearing her new duds & ~~Littlefinger's dagger~~ in this pic. pic.twitter.com/jibbAij1jp — Minerva Cyotha (@cyotha) August 3, 2017

We'll have to wait until Sunday night to find out. But in the meantime, to quote Littlefinger, "Every possible series of events is happening all at once. Live that way and nothing will surprise you. Everything that happens will be something that you’ve seen before."

