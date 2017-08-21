Advertising

Holy crap, Game of Thrones!

Traditionally, Thrones reserves some crazy sh*t for its second to last episode of each season, and last night definitely did not disappoint. We saw Arya confront Sansa, Jon and Daeny hold hands (!!!), and a whole lot of wight's get their rotting skulls smashed in. Oh yeah, we also saw the saddest death of the season, but I am still hurt by it and don't want to talk about it. The episode ended on a huge cliffhanger, causing Twitter to freak out and do what they do best— meme their feelings:

get you someone who looks at you like jon snow looks at his aunt#GameOfThrones #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/jpVU3uOTu2 — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) August 21, 2017

Me thinking about brienne and tormund's great big monster babies conquering the world #ThronesYall #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/3F7A6X35Um — Catherine Clark (@enidjcoleslaw) August 21, 2017

*Repeats to myself* "Jon and Dany don't know they're related so it's okay to root for them" #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/xTAwz2rDyA — Mica (@MicasHoneymoon) August 21, 2017

Leaked image of the raven used to send Dany the SOS #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/krtzsDULaO — Dana B (@thebee110) August 21, 2017

Get you a man who talks about you the way Tormund talks about Brienne. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall @RobertsEmma baby gurrl holla at me ❤️💕😍 pic.twitter.com/1RdRQxu2Mo — Umair Siddiqui (@OfficialUmairS) August 21, 2017

Me when I first started watching #GameofThrones vs Me now... pic.twitter.com/8lWEFDyEZu — Daenerys Targaryen (@Daenerys) August 21, 2017

If Jon Snow is turned into a White Walker does he become Johnny Walker or Snow White #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iVbSkewZ1j — _j.a.k.e.s (@jojo_jakes) August 21, 2017

Don't let tonight's episode distract you that Daenerys blew a 3 dragon lead on the Night King. #GameOfThrones #NFL pic.twitter.com/rrEQTUBbsW — Dave (@CoffeeSneeze) August 21, 2017

When Sansa tries on one of Arya's faces.... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/2jZVbESmCr — Matt Rowold (@30_row) August 21, 2017

When you realise that there is only one episode left. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/DpZJpWFXpL — Sahil Purswani (@54hIL) August 21, 2017

