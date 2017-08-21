Holy crap, Game of Thrones!
Traditionally, Thrones reserves some crazy sh*t for its second to last episode of each season, and last night definitely did not disappoint. We saw Arya confront Sansa, Jon and Daeny hold hands (!!!), and a whole lot of wight's get their rotting skulls smashed in. Oh yeah, we also saw the saddest death of the season, but I am still hurt by it and don't want to talk about it. The episode ended on a huge cliffhanger, causing Twitter to freak out and do what they do best— meme their feelings: