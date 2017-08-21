Advertising

Holy crap, Game of Thrones!

Traditionally, Thrones reserves some crazy sh*t for its second to last episode of each season, and last night definitely did not disappoint. We saw Arya confront Sansa, Jon and Daeny hold hands (!!!), and a whole lot of wight's get their rotting skulls smashed in. Oh yeah, we also saw the saddest death of the season, but I am still hurt by it and don't want to talk about it. The episode ended on a huge cliffhanger, causing Twitter to freak out and do what they do best— meme their feelings:

Advertising

1.

2.

3.

4.

Advertising

5.

6.

7.

8.

Advertising

9.

10.

11.

12.

Advertising

13.

14.

15.

16.

Advertising

17.

18.

19.

20.

Advertising

21.

22.

23.

24.

Advertising

25.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.