Ever since it was announced that the two white men who showrun 'Game of Thrones' have created a show called 'Confederacy' for HBO, potential viewers have been voicing their dissent. The show would embrace an alternate history where slavery never ended, much to the rage of everyone from eggs on Twitter to notable television critics.

Tonight, you'll likely be seeing the evidence of that protest on Twitter. As Refinery29 reports, April Reign, ReBecca Theodore, Shanelle Little, Lauren Warren, and Jamie Broadnax created the hashtag #NoConfederate to let HBO know how 'Game of Thrones' fans — ostensibly the same audience they want to capture for the new drama — feel about 'Confederacy.'

"The goal is to tell HBO that there are many people who think the show Confederate is a bad idea and they should not spend any more time, energy, or money on it," Reign told Refinery29. "Tonight at 9 p.m. EST, and again at 9 p.m. PST, during Game of Thrones, we are asking everyone to use the hashtag so HBO can see the power of social media," she said.

The hashtag has already begun to pick up steam.

It takes a very sadistic imagination to create a show that makes entertainment out of slavery never ending. Very sick. #NoConfederate — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) July 30, 2017

We saw what happened when we demanded advertisers #DropOReilly. Now it’s time to use our collective voice to say #NoConfederate. https://t.co/I8ZttOxj5a — Women's March (@womensmarch) July 30, 2017

Casting POC as slaves for Game of Thrones didn't fulfill your fantasies of black enslavement enough? Is this your fantasy? #NoConfederate — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) July 30, 2017

Instead of Confederate how bout a 📺Native Americans take back the country.That'd be entertaining as all hell. @ReignOfApril #NoConfederate — Courtney Thomas (@Thomas_C_Mia) July 29, 2017

Woke up full of such fire and energy. Today is #NoConfederate day, bih. And guess what we're doing tonight? pic.twitter.com/eXZ6txfAZj — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) July 30, 2017

please Please @hbo don't intensify Current Racism by producing white supremacists actual real life goals. #NoConfederate — james j (@jamesjstormborn) July 29, 2017

The campaign creators don't want the hashtag to be taken as boycott of 'Game of Thrones' or HBO, but rather an opportunity to tell the suits who matter what the viewing public thinks of this potential new show.

"We're asking [creators] Benioff and Weiss to recognize that they have incredible leverage with HBO," said Reign. "We hope they would provide opportunities to other marginalized communities and amplify their voices so more stories can be told."

