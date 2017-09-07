Advertising

Lest you forget that basically every single tiny, little detail on Game of Thrones is merely a string woven into a huge tapestry, here's a really interesting discovery a Redditor ​​​​​​made about the vast majority of the killings on the show. Reddit user razobak09 put together a pretty comprehensive list of all the various deaths and murders on the show, and it turns out there's a clear pattern. It has to do with the characters' own behavior on the show before they bite the big one.

Okay, that sounds confusing, but it's really pretty simple—for example, Tywin Lannister had countless Stark men murdered with crossbows at the Red Wedding, and ended up being killed by crossbow himself. Eddard "Ned" Stark beheaded a Night's Watchmen, and in return, he ended up being beheaded. Roose "Crazypants" Bolton killed Robb Stark by stabbing him in the heart, and guess what—Bolton was killed the same way.

Here's the Game of Thrones fanatic/Redditor's post.

Characters who were killed in the same or similar fashion as in their most infamous moments. In no particular order: Ned Stark used his greatsword Ice to behead the Night's Watchman; he was beheaded with his own sword.

Joffrey gave the command to execute Ned; he was killed in a way that took away his ability to speak. (I reached pretty far for this one, I'll admit)

Tywin ordered the Red Wedding, where numerous Stark men were killed by crossbow-wielding musicians; he was killed by a crossbow.

Roose Bolton killed Robb Stark with a knife to the heart; he was killed by a knife to the heart.

Walder Frey ordered Catelyn Stark's throat cut at the end of the Red Wedding; he had his throat cut by Arya.

Ramsay Bolton was fond of feeding people to his hounds; he was fed to his own hounds.

The Sand Snakes were each killed in a way that mirrored their own style: Nymeria was strangled by her own whip, Obara was impaled with her own spear, and Tyene was killed by her favorite poison.

Olenna Tyrell killed Joffrey with poison; she was executed with poison.

Littlefinger betrayed Ned Stark by putting a knife to his throat, and the Valyrian Catspaw Dagger was used in the attempt to have Bran Stark assassinated, which he intentionally blamed on the Lannisters, sparking the Lannister-Stark conflict. He was executed by having his throat cut by the Valyrian Catspaw Dagger. Edit: changed the wording about Bran's attempted assassination. Are there any more that I haven't thought of?

The Redditor asked if there were any others that people could think of, and boy howdy, did the commenters come through. The original poster added an edit to his post, including a bunch of other examples of parallel deaths thought of by the commenters.

Edit 2: Some of the best ones from the comments! Jon killing his Night's Watch brother Qhorin Halfhand; he was later killed by his Night's Watch brothers.

Ygritte killed many people with arrows; she was killed with an arrow.

Polliver killed What The Fuck Salami with Needle through the throat; Arya killed Polliver in the same fashion.

Lysa Arryn loved throwing people through the Moon Door; she was shoved through the Moon Door.

The One True King Stannis the Mannis killed his brother by way of his female assistant; he was later killed by his brother's female assistant.

Lastly, Tywin gave Tyrion shit his entire life, literally making him in charge of all the sewers of Casterly Rock; Tyrion killed him on the shitter.

So even the Game of Thrones' seventh season is over and we have just one more to look forward to, the constant theorizing and realizing and learning never stop. And thank you, Reddit, for that.

