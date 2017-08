Advertising

This week on Game of Thrones, it happened: Ice (Jon Snow!) met Fire (Daenerys Targaryen!) and like any good rom com, they bickered at first, and then became allies.

Here are the best damn tweets from the big meet-cute episode.

When Lady Olenna told Jaime that she killed his son #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/UNjuuOffAF — Jordan Belfort (@Jonesin4Jordan) July 31, 2017

🎶 See the line where the sky meets the sea, it calls me... 🎶 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/oH6OXBNZMR — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) July 31, 2017

So she can have dragons but Jon saying that the Army of the Dead is real is hard to believe. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/J9JeYlzdWr — .pamela. (@_pammyyy) July 31, 2017

Missandei: This is Daenerys Targaryen, blah blah queen mother dragon khaleesi blah blah

One hour later..

Davos: Dis Jon Snow #GameofThrones — Lady🐺Stoneheart (@LSHNorthAF) July 31, 2017

It takes Jon 1 ep to go far south.



White Walkers have been heading south for 7 seasons and haven't hit the Wall yet. #GameofThrones — Mark Alvarado (@FineHijinx) July 31, 2017

Jamie thinks he's running the show with Olenna Tyrell and to the very end she's just like: #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/8MBCjvIiC2 — Mary Baumgard (@marybaumgard) July 31, 2017

THIS WAS ME WHEN OLENNA TOLD JAIME THAT SHE WAS THE ONE WHO KILLED JOFFREY #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5Ox7I3A5d3 — julia (@feastforvalyria) July 31, 2017

Jamie: Im giving you a peaceful death

Olenna: *chugs poison*

Olenna: I killed your son by the way

Me:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/PA1czku1Cj — ❤ (@susdyfire) July 31, 2017

Samwell you could have been killed, or worse, expelled. #GameOfThrones — Kristin Elizabeth (@thenalivaika) July 31, 2017

It's hilarious to me a woman who birthed 3 dragons by hopping in a funeral pyre is like "ICE ZOMBIES ARE A FANTASY." #GameOfThrones — Ariana Romero (@_ArianaRomero) July 31, 2017

Cersei's all "Imma fuck my brother in the town square if I good and goddamn well want to." #GameOfThrones #DemThrones 😂 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) July 31, 2017

"Cersei is like the Kris Jenner of Westeros" #GameOfThrones — Jenna Gordinier (@jennagordinier) July 31, 2017

Remember when we thought Joffrey was the worst? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iKtg3aULRa — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) July 31, 2017

Me whenever Jon and Daenerys are on screen together #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Zxb9qyUPyN — Grace Kelley (@GraceFacesPlace) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci is Euron Greyjoy. Two weeks ago I had no idea who he was & now he's all over everything. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 30, 2017

"Tell Cersei it was me."



Mic drop of the year. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/gpPEzi9yeW — ℒ 🌸 | GoT spoilers (@Ramsay_Bhoelton) July 31, 2017

olenna tyrell would've been so good at twitter — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 31, 2017

Cersei: Do you like my lipstick? It's a new shade called "I'm gonna kill your daughter right in front of you." #ThronesYall — Jackée Onassis (@conorb1990) July 31, 2017

Soooo she's asking for a fortnight to pay off the Lannister student loans to Westeros Sallie Mae. Bold. #GameofThrones — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) July 31, 2017

when it's 7:57pm and the open bar ends at 8 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rhBxdNJJYn — Adam (@adamjmoussa) July 31, 2017

"so...what are we? Some kind of song of ice and fire?"

🔥❄️ #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/garB1pOOYF — Kim Renfro (@kimrrenfro) July 31, 2017

Cersei: Nobody could execute a more vicious revenge than me.



Olenna: Hold my glass of poisoned wine. #GameOfThrones — Laura Mac (@LauraInAurora) July 31, 2017

Sansa: *close to tears, running to hug Bran*

Bran: 404 emotion not found. #GameOfThrones — lore. (@trxecolorss) July 31, 2017

Shoutout to Lady Olenna for drinking the wine and spilling the tea at the same dang time. #GameOfThrones — Frank Bello (@porquesoybello) July 31, 2017

You vs. the woman you got stuck in line behind at a Starbucks#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/wCv2mClsIC — The Ringer (@ringer) July 31, 2017

