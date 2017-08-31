Advertising

Brace Yourself: Spoilers are coming.

The Dragonpit summit in the season seven finale of Game of Thrones saw a tense meeting between enemies with complicated histories, and it turned out that that was happening off-screen as well.

You might recall, as Team Dany and Team Cersei took their seats in the arena, Bronn conspicuously left the scene with Podrick, inviting him to get a drink. If THEON were granted permission to sit at the summit, you'd think Jaime's Right Hand (hehe) man Bronn would be there too, but Ser Bronn of the Blackwater went to the bar instead.

Rumor has it that the reason Bronn was absent from the summit because the actor, Jerome Flynn, is not on speaking terms with Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister because of a messy breakup.

Flynn and Headey dated in the early 2000s, and like Jaime and Cersei, it did not end well.

A 2014 article from Telegraph, unearthed by Reddit, writes:

“Jerome and Lena aren’t on speaking terms any more and they are never in the same room at the same time,” a member of the crew informs me. “It’s a pity because they appeared to have patched things up for a while, but now the word is they should be kept apart at all costs.”

Eek. That's why Bronn and Cersei don't have scenes together. It's a shame, because it would be a DELIGHT to see them trade insults. It would go a little something like:

