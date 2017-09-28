The Game of Thrones season may be over, but what is dead may never die. These hardcore fans have pledged their allegiance and their skin to the noble houses of Westeros, inking up with some incredible body art that even the Dothraki would be jealous of. They got skin in the game (of thrones).
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36.
37.
38.
39.
40.
41.
42.
43.
44.
45.
46.
47.
48.
49.
50.
51.
52.
53.
54.
55.
56.
57.
58.
59.
60.
61.
62.
63.
64.
65.