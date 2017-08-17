Advertising

Of all the characters on Game of Thrones, and there is just so. damn. many., Jaime Lannister stands out for how he bucks convention. When we first meet him, he has two hands he's known and feared as the Kingslayer, and we're lead to believe that his intentions as an assassin were treacherous. In the pilot, he also screws his sister and pushes a kid out the window when caught, which isn't a very nice thing to do.

But over time, we've learned that Jaime's heart too is made of Lannister gold, and Cersei is truly his evil twin.

Tragically, there are only eight more episodes of Game of Thrones forever. Redditor SkyShadowing (who has pledged himself to House Targaryen) has a convincing theory of Jaime's eventual arc.

Now this theory/psychoanalysis of Jaime supposes that Dany would be forgiving, that the peace summit happens, and assumes that the Loot Train Battle is not indicative of any latent madness within Daenerys. But anything that has Jaime killing Cersei I am all for.

