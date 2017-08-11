Advertising

Game of Thrones fan theories are popping up all over the internet, and of course there are a ton on Reddit. Here's a theory from user ALL_STAR_87 about a possible marriage that could happen next season that would bring a major change to the plot line: What if Sansa Stark and Dickon Tarly got married??

It does totally make sense that this would happen. In the world of Game of Thrones, marriages between royalty tends to be arranged, and not done for the sake of love (meh. Boring ol' love). So if Sansa and Dickon got married, uniting House Tarly with House Stark (who has the Targaryens on their side, too) they'd present a greater front against those dang white walkers.

Whether or not they could fall in love, they'd make a gorgeous couple.

They could go on to have lovely children who would probably one day die young because GODDAMN Game of Thrones is harsh to live in.

