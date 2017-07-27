Advertising

Enter: Davos Seaworth and Melisandre Reallyoldsorcererstein (last name pending approval from George R.R. Martin).

Mel and Dave: the spin-off about an old married couple.

Via a Reddit genius named Trimeta, we're gifted this prophecy about the clash of king's man and queen's witch that will, presumably, occur in episode three.

"One of the more interesting meetings next episode will be when Davos finds that Melisandre seems to be advising yet another would-be monarch," they wrote on Reddit. "He's sure to tell Daenerys how Mel's prophecies led to Stannis's downfall. But he'll focus specifically on what Melisandre did to Shireen."

Yup. If you'll recall, Melisandre convinced Stannis to burn his own daughter, Shireen, at the stake. This was to give Stannis a magical assist in his battle against Ramsay Bolton at Winterfell, which, if you'll again recall, did not work out.

Shireen burned. Stannis died. Melisandre fled. Also worth noting is the fact that Davos and Shireen had a special bond, the latter teaching the Onion Knight how to read.

Meanwhile, the theory goes, Davos isn't the only one who hates the idea of killing children at the behest of a dark artist. Way back in season one, Dany lost her own unborn child after trusting the witch Mirri Maz Duur.

Here's how the brilliant Redditor envisions next week's climactic scene. Davos arrives with Jon Snow, and spots Melisandre within the castle's walls.

Davos: Begging your pardon, Your Grace, I know you don't have children, but imagine what it would be like to have your child sacrificed in a dark magic ritual that didn't even work.

Daenerys: I don't have to imagine, Ser Davos.

Daenerys has already threatened to burn Varys alive as a mere precaution to his possible betrayal, so it looks like she's itching to introduce her dragons to some live meat.

Melisandre loves fire.

We'll see what happens on Sunday, in an episode ominously titled... "The Queen's Justice."

