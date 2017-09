Advertising

Illustrator Andrew Tarusov combined two favorite universes of people who shop at Hot Topic: Game of Thrones and the big-eyed aesthetic of Tim Burton.

The drawings are dark and full of terrors.

1. Jon Snow

A post shared by Pin-Up by Andrew Tarusov (@askandy) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

2. Daenerys Targaryen

A post shared by Pin-Up by Andrew Tarusov (@askandy) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

3. The Night King

A post shared by Pin-Up by Andrew Tarusov (@askandy) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

4. Tyrion & Varys

A post shared by Pin-Up by Andrew Tarusov (@askandy) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

5. Cersei Lannister

A post shared by Pin-Up by Andrew Tarusov (@askandy) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

6. Arya & The Hound

A post shared by Pin-Up by Andrew Tarusov (@askandy) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

7. Melisandre

A post shared by Pin-Up by Andrew Tarusov (@askandy) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

8. The Mountain & Joffrey

A post shared by Pin-Up by Andrew Tarusov (@askandy) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

9. Hodor (RIP) and Bran

A post shared by Pin-Up by Andrew Tarusov (@askandy) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

10. Sansa & Littlefinger

A post shared by Pin-Up by Andrew Tarusov (@askandy) on Aug 22, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

11. Missandei & Grey Worm

A post shared by Pin-Up by Andrew Tarusov (@askandy) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

12. Brienne & Tormund

A post shared by Pin-Up by Andrew Tarusov (@askandy) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

