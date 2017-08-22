Advertising

If you were totally perplexed by the timeline in the most recent episode of Game of Thrones, you're not crazy—even the episode's director admits they messed it up big time.

A lot of crazy sh*t went down in 'Beyond the Wall,' but fans were left scratching their heads when the timeline randomly accelerated: In the blink of an eye, we see Gendry run all the way back to the wall, send a lightning-fast raven to Daenerys, and before you can say "Dracarys," Dany & Co. are have arrived from Dragonstone....somehow. What?

Advertising

The real hero of this weeks episode of #gameofthrones was the raven that got from Eastwatch to Dragonstone because bish flew at 1,000,000mph — James W.B. (@dontforgetjames) August 21, 2017

Maybe the USPS should think about this raven thing. I mean really, how long did they wait on that rock anyway? #gameofthrones — Mina (@rminamin) August 21, 2017

Yes, we fans can suspend our disbelief for dragons and ice-zombies, but a messy timeline is where we draw the line!

Alan Taylor, who directed the episode, spoke to Variety about the timeline, and basically was like "oops."

Advertising

We were aware that timing was getting a little hazy. We’ve got Gendry running back, ravens flying a certain distance, dragons having to fly back a certain distance…In terms of the emotional experience, [Jon and company] sort of spent one dark night on the island in terms of storytelling moments. We tried to hedge it a little bit with the eternal twilight up there north of The Wall. I think there was some effort to fudge the timeline a little bit by not declaring exactly how long we were there. I think that worked for some people, for other people it didn’t. They seemed to be very concerned about how fast a raven can fly but there’s a thing called plausible impossibilities, which is what you try to achieve, rather than impossible plausibilities. So I think we were straining plausibility a little bit, but I hope the story’s momentum carries over some of that stuff.

Advertising

Taylor also lauded the fans for getting real nerdy about things and trying to make sense of the botched timeline. "It’s cool that the show is so important to so many people that it’s being scrutinized so thoroughly," he told Variety. "If the show was struggling, I’d be worried about those concerns, but the show seems to be doing pretty well so it’s OK to have people with those concerns."

In a way, we get it. This is Game of Thrones— we can't spend half the episode depicting characters traveling in real-time. If you want to see people walk around a whole bunch, you're better off watching Lord of the Rings.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.