Warning: Game of Thrones Spoilers, blah blah blah.

Game of Thrones is over (not forever!) but they've left us with so many questions, not the least of which is, what happened to Tormund and Beric? When the White Walkers make it to the Wall, they use the newly-zombified dragon Viserion to basically burn it down. We know the Army of the Dead makes it past the Wall (great), but we don't know the fates of Tormund and Beric Dondarrion.

Of course, fans panicked.

IS THE HOMIE TORMUND GOOD OR NOT?!! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Wuy9xin7A0 — Melissa Nacional (@MelissNac) August 28, 2017

Btw, am I the only one concerned about Tormund's wellbeing? #GameOfThrones — K.D. (@kilrod29) August 28, 2017

Well, according to one Redditor's (very sound) theory, we don't have to worry about them at all.

Beric and Tormund survived. In the last shot with Tormund you can see some Night's Watch structure behind him on the top of the wall, and in this photo you can see that there are still some night's watch structuring intact on the side of the wall that isn't collapsing. They're both alive, they just have to run to Castle Black now. There's even a picture to illustrate the theory:

Please let this be true. Reddit: playazle

If that's not enough reassurance for you, just think: Game of Thrones doesn't kill important characters off-screen. If they were dead, it would be dramatic and we would know it. Beric's died too many times for his final death not to be on-screen.

One commenter wrote, "After that speech Beric gave about the Lord of Light bringing him back for a reason, he's not going to get an off screen death. Maybe he'll give his life to save Tormund or something, but as of the finale they're both alive enough to salvage their story lines."

Another commented, "Also they wouldn't have had Tormund survive the frozen lake battle just to have him die offscreen in his next scene."

And yet another agreed, adding, "They also showed him reach out to save soldiers that were on the falling side of the wall while he and Beric were on the side still standing. They wouldn't have specifically showed that for no reason."

So there you have it. Really no need to worry, Tormund (and his giant beard) and Beric are a-okay. For now, that is. I mean, it's Game of Thrones, of course they'll die—it just hasn't happened yet.

