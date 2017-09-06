Advertising

One of the few bright lights in the dark Game of Thrones universe is Tormund Giantsbane's undying passion for Brienne of Tarth, a thrilling thirst that sustained Tormund's fire beyond the wall and hopefully as it crumbles.

The magic of Tormund and Brienne is best summed up with this powerful look: Tormund's eyes like laser beams that could cut through Brienne's armor.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne, described what it was like be on the receiving end of that thirsty glare, and it's as wild as it looks.

Christie added that Kristofer Hivju, the man behind Tormund, was committed to keeping up "the look" off-camera, firing it off at her doing such activities as eating a sandwich and "masticating wildly at me." Hivju's off-screen antics are all the more reason that Tormund NEEDS TO SURVIVE.

