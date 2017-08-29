Advertising

Yeah, yeah, more spoilers for the final episode of season 7 of Game of Thrones.

Are you tired of Game of Thrones theories yet? Apparently not, because you clicked this link, and that's great, because we'll probably never tire of talking about the show, even way after it's over forever.

But luckily it's not over yet, and right now people are tearing apart Sunday's season finale, "The Wolf and the Dragon," looking for any clues for what might come next. And one thing that seems to have stuck in a lot of people's minds was that ending scene, where Tyrion Lannister catches a glimpse of Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, Aunt of Jon Snow, actually getting it on with said nephew. He seemed to lurk in the hallway for a long time, thinking about something—but what? Is it that he somehow knows the secret that the two are related and is distressed by the incest? Does he just think the two of them hooking up is a bad idea, strategically? Or was he thinking about his (possible) SECRET BETRAYAL OF HIS QUEEN and now is feeling guilty af?

Complex, for one, is breaking down all the things that could possibly point to Tyrion pulling a Littlefinger (RIP) and doing a bunch of deceiving.

First, there's the part where Jon Snow says he can't accept an order from Cersei, because Daenerys is his queen. Honest, but maybe not the best plan. As Tyrion points out, sometimes it's good to lie to someone, telling them you're going to give them something, only if you have no intention of doing so ("...Have you ever considered learning how to lie every now and then, just a bit?").

Another factor is Tyrion finding out about Cersei's pregnancy (if that's even real—just saying). Getting choked up, he says that he loved the children, niece Myrcella and nephew Tommen (although he doesn't say a word about his other nephew, Joffrey, and it's pretty clear why). And Tyrion does make a point of saying he doesn't want to destroy the Lannister family. Then we don't hear any more of his and Cercei's discussion, until they show up together and Cersei says she's decided to help in the battle against the White Walkers after all. But clearly she's not, because as she tells her brother Jaime, she has no plans at all to instruct her army to march north to join the war. Maybe Tyrion is fully aware of her duplicity, making him complicit.

Or maybe he's just jealous because he, too, loves Daenerys.

Don't worry, guys, we'll find out soon! Like sometime in the next few years, for sure. OH GOD, WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO WITHOUT OUR WEEKLY GAME OF THRONES FIX?

The five stages of Sunday: depression, anger, bargaining, acceptance, HBO — J.D. Altman (@NicCageMatch) June 23, 2014

