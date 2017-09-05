Advertising

This is a fairly subjective question, but who do you think is the worst character on Game of Thrones? Queen Bitch Cersei? Euron Greyjoy? The Night King? These are all good obvious choices, because they are just plain evil. But one Redditor has a different idea of "worst," and he's making a pretty good case for it. The worst character on all of Game of Thrones? Hot Pie.

Here are Hot Pie's qualifications (sic throughout):

Yes, Hot pie is the reason behind All of this. Its all because of him , If he didn't tell Arya that Winterfell is under Stark's control,Cersei could e dead now Jon and his company won't get a white a walker They won't go beyond the wall , Visereon would be alive,The wall won't fall And all Westeros would be united against the Night King . YES ! It's Hotpie's fault

Wow, when you look at it that way…DAMN! Nice, gentle, unassuming Hot Pie really is the worst.

But at least Hot Pie isn't like Littlefinger was, lying, creeping around, and turning people against each other. Can you be so terrible when all you want to do is bake delicious pies?

Apparently, yes. Yes, you can.

