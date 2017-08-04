Advertising

The fantasy world of Game of Thrones offers some difficult decisions, both good and bad. Entertainment Weekly had the surviving members of the Stark family face some of the toughest questions in the Seven Kingdoms. Would you rather a hug from a man with greyscale or a kiss from Walder Frey ("I would rather kiss Walder Frey, and hopefully it would be Maisie with the mask on," Sophie Turner joked).

The North remembers. Giphy

Party with the Dothraki or the wildlings? Skydive from the Moon Door or scale The Wall? These Maesters have their reasons well thought-out.

