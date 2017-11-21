Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell give powerful on-air statement about co-host Charlie Rose.

"Charlie does not get a pass here," said Gayle King on Monday, as she spoke alongside her CBS This Morning co-anchor Norah O'Donnell.

"None of us ever thought that we'd be sitting at this table in particular telling this story, but here we are."

On Monday, eight women accused Charlie Rose, King and O'Donnell's CBS This Morning co-host and prominent 60 Minutes newscaster, of sexual harassment. The network then announced his suspension. On Tuesday, the two women addressed the situation in a powerful on-air response:

"Let me be very clear: There is no excuse for this alleged behavior," said O'Donnell. "It is systematic and pervasive. This I know is true: Women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or in society until there is a reckoning and a taking of responsibility. This will be investigated. This has to end. This behavior is wrong. Period."

"I am not okay," added King. "I'm really struggling, because what do you say when someone that you deeply care about has done something that is so horrible? How do you wrap your brain around that? I'm really grappling with that."