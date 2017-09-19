Advertising

Hey Upper East Siders, did you know that it's Gossip Girl's tenth anniversary?

It's been ten years since the lives of rich, devious Manhattan teens landed on every future NYU student's TV screen. In honor of the big anniversary, show creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Executive Producer Jonathan Safran are sharing some never before heard inside intel into their cult favorite hit. Our favorite piece of gossip? There was one sex scene that couldn't get by CW's Standards and Practices.

As the execs told Vulture, their one regret — aside from not showing more diversity in casting and story lines — was the lack of fingering and dildos.

"We had a story about Chuck taking care of Blair under a table at Xan’s,” said Safran. “I don’t think we were able to do it, but we hinted at it.”

What didn't make it at all to air was an incident in which known troublemaker Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg) sends Serena Van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) a box of dildos as a joke. "There were dildos she sent to Dan at the house, and we had these really huge dildos in this house that Penn [Badgley, who played Dan] was so shocked to see — but we cut it because you couldn’t show them on air,” said Safran. “The deleted-scene version, which I don’t think we ever put anywhere, is hilarious because they’re like a foot and a half long. Penn was really shocked.”

It took us ten years to find out, but Lonely Boy had never seen a sex toy before. It was worth the wait.

