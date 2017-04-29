Advertising

Season five of the hit Netflix series Orange is the New Black was scheduled to hit the streaming service on June 9. But a group of hackers calling themselves "The Dark Overlord" appeared to have stolen the unaired episodes and was threatening to release them early—if Netflix didn't pay up.

https://twitter.com/tdohack3r/status/858058801634738176

Grupo de hackers (The Dark Overlord) empieza a publicar la quinta temporada de Orange is The New Black tras Netflix no querer pagarles. pic.twitter.com/0xgQUfauNv — TuSubtitulo (@tu_subtitulo) April 29, 2017

If I was @netflix I'd beat these guys to the punch and drop @OITNB a month early, lemonade style, poof its just there, people would flip https://t.co/3lv18DKQw6 — Jeremy Wein (@thismyshow) April 29, 2017

The story got a lot of attention, but it seems Netflix declined to fork over the (unspecified) amount of money requested. The Dark Overlord responded by gloating about the other networks they've hacked, and eventually leaked what they claimed were episodes 2-10 of OITNB's new season. (They had already posted the premiere as proof of the hacking, and they specified that there are 13 episodes in all.)

https://twitter.com/tdohack3r/status/858152416008577024

https://twitter.com/tdohack3r/status/858255245662707712

https://twitter.com/tdohack3r/status/858255290608885760

"It didn't have to be this way, Netflix," the hacking group wrote in their press release. "You're going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was. We're quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves. And to the others: there's still time to save yourselves. Our offer(s) are still on the table—for now."

Neither Netflix or any of the other alleged hacking targets have commented on these latest developments, but one thing is clear: If The Dark Overlord gets caught, they could all be wearing orange themselves pretty soon.

