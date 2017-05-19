Advertising

On Thursday, Harry Styles capped off a week-long residency at The Late Late Show with James Corden with a Carpool Karaoke. After a week of appearing in sketches, performing songs, and engaging in some general tomfoolery, this is the perfect send-off for the pop star.

As the two Brits cruised through the Los Angeles suburbs, they discussed Harry's budding movie career, tried on different outfits, and, of course, jammed out to tunes like Styles' own "Sweet Creature," "Sign of the Times," and, weirdly, "Hey Ya" by OutKast. (I ain't mad about it, though.)

Check it out:

Aww, seeing Harry Styles all grown up and on his own without his One Direction band mates makes us sort of emotional, too ... in a cool way, of course.

