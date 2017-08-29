Advertising

The season seven finale of Game of Thrones aired only two days ago, and we are already hankering for more episodes. But unfortunately for us ravenous fans, Game of Thrones is not set to return for several months, and some are even speculating that the final season won't even premiere until 2019. SO WHAT ARE WE SUPPOSED TO DO FOR THE NEXT YEAR?

*Furiously searches for Game of Thrones fan theories*

Well, lucky for us nerds, HBO pulled a Beyoncé and dropped a surprise spinoff series that takes a behind-the-scenes look at each episode of the seventh season. The series is called The Game Revealed, and the first episode is available for free on YouTube.

Check it out:

Aw, remember when Arya killed all those Frey's? Good times, good times <3.

The Game Revealed features interviews with the actors, insight into how they pull off the special effects, and director commentary. In the case of episode one, we even get to hear Ed Sheeran talk about his cameo as a Lannister soldier, reminding you that Ed Sheeran made a random cameo as a Lannister soldier. That was so dumb!

The remaining six episodes of The Game Revealed will only be available via an HBO subscription, and there will be a new episode every Monday. One down, only six to go— so make sure you stretch them out and make them last.

giphy

Still are hungry for MORE Thrones? Check out this special behind-the-scenes clip of the dragon pit scene of episode seven. Then go outside and run around or something—there is more to life than TV.

