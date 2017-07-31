Advertising

HBO was hacked, resulting in the alleged leaking of episodes of a few HBO shows and written material from Game of Thrones thought to be the script from next week's episode, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The hackers have supposedly claimed to have gotten 1.5 terabytes of data from the company, according to EW. As of now, an upcoming episode from Ballers and one from Room 104 have allegedly been put online. Written material, either a script or treatment reportedly from next week's episode of Game of Thrones (the fourth one of this season) has also been made available, with the hackers promising more "coming soon."

In a statement, the network said, “HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

An anonymous email was sent to reporters on Sunday, breaking news of the hack. The email read, “Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.” Yikes!

So far no upcoming episodes of Game of Thrones, which is currently HBO's biggest hit, have been leaked, and it's not clear if the hackers really have access to any.

On Monday morning, Richard Plepler, HBO chairman and CEO, sent an email to HBO employees, making them aware of the breach. The email reportedly reads,

As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming. Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us. I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests. The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean. It is a textbook example of quintessential HBO teamwork. The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of. As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully.

It's getting pretty difficult, what with the internet and all, to keep shows like this under wraps until it's time for them to air. This isn't the first breach HBO's had to deal with—a GoT trailer that was meant to be screened at Comic-Con a few weeks ago leaked onto YouTube before it was officially released.

