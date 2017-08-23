September is right around the corner, and you know what that means: you can binge your favorite shows much more easily while your annoying kids are at school! Yay!
No but seriously, what better way to waste the last remaining beautiful days of summer than to sit around and watch TV in your dark, air conditioned bedroom? Summer will be back next year, but Netflix content comes and goes. And lucky for you, the streaming site just announced everything they will be adding in September. Spoiler: if you are Disney fan, you are in luck.
Here is everything coming to Netflix in September, with Netflix originals in bold:
Available 9/1/17
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney's Hercules
Disney's Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1
Little Evil
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She's Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
Available 9/2/17
Vincent N Roxxy
Available 9/4/17
Graduation
Available 9/5/17
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Available 9/6/17
A Good American
Hard Tide
Available 9/7/17
The Blacklist: Season 4
Available 9/8/17
#realityhigh
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 1
The Walking Dead: Season 7
Available 9/9/17
Portlandia: Season 7
Available 9/11/17
The Forgotten
Available 9/12/17
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster
Available 9/13/17
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
Available 9/14/17
Disney's Pocahontas
Available 9/15/17
American Vandal: Season 1
First They Killed My Father
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5
Rumble
Strong Island
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2
Available 9/18/17
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
Available 9/19/17
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld
Love, Sweat and Tears
Available 9/20/17
Carol
Available 9/21/17
Gotham: Season 3
Available 9/22/17
Fuller House: New Episodes
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1
The Samaritan
Available 9/23/17
Alien Arrival
Available 9/25/17
Dark Matter: Season 3
Available 9/26/17
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4
Available 9/27/17
Absolutely Anything
Available 9/29/17
Big Mouth: Season 1
Club de Cuervos: Season 3
Gerald's Game
Real Rob: Season 2
Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1
Our Souls at Night
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1
Available 9/30/17
Murder Maps: Season 3
But with the good comes the bad, and that means we also have to say goodbye to the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix by the end of August. You getter get your binge on quick if you want to watch A Nightmare on Elm Street, Lilo & Stitch, or all 10 seasons of CSI:Miami.