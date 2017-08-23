Advertising

September is right around the corner, and you know what that means: you can binge your favorite shows much more easily while your annoying kids are at school! Yay!

No but seriously, what better way to waste the last remaining beautiful days of summer than to sit around and watch TV in your dark, air conditioned bedroom? Summer will be back next year, but Netflix content comes and goes. And lucky for you, the streaming site just announced everything they will be adding in September. Spoiler: if you are Disney fan, you are in luck.

I look at my TV screen the way Belle looks at the Beast. IMDB: 'Beauty and the Beast'

Advertising

Here is everything coming to Netflix in September, with Netflix originals in bold:

Available 9/1/17 Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Deep Blue Sea

Disney's Hercules

Disney's Mulan

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1

Little Evil

Maniac: Season 1

Narcos: Season 3

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface

Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She's Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs: Season 5

Who the F**K is that Guy

Advertising

giphy

Available 9/2/17 Vincent N Roxxy Available 9/4/17 Graduation Available 9/5/17 Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real

Newsies: The Broadway Musical Available 9/6/17 A Good American

Hard Tide Available 9/7/17 The Blacklist: Season 4 Available 9/8/17 #realityhigh

Apaches: Season 1

BoJack Horseman: Season 4

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi

Fire Chasers: Season 1

Greenhouse Academy: Season 1

Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2

The Confession Tapes: Season 1

The Walking Dead: Season 7

giphy

Advertising

Available 9/9/17 Portlandia: Season 7 Available 9/11/17 The Forgotten Available 9/12/17 Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster Available 9/13/17 Offspring: Season 7

Ghost of the Mountains Available 9/14/17 Disney's Pocahontas

giphy

Available 9/15/17 American Vandal: Season 1

First They Killed My Father

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5

Rumble

Strong Island

VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 Available 9/18/17 Call the Midwife: Series 6

The Journey Is the Destination Available 9/19/17 Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld

Love, Sweat and Tears

Advertising

giphy

Available 9/20/17 Carol Available 9/21/17 Gotham: Season 3 Available 9/22/17 Fuller House: New Episodes

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1

The Samaritan Available 9/23/17 Alien Arrival Available 9/25/17 Dark Matter: Season 3

giphy

Available 9/26/17 Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 Available 9/27/17 Absolutely Anything Available 9/29/17 Big Mouth: Season 1

Club de Cuervos: Season 3

Gerald's Game

Real Rob: Season 2

Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1

Our Souls at Night

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 Available 9/30/17 Murder Maps: Season 3

Advertising

But with the good comes the bad, and that means we also have to say goodbye to the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix by the end of August. You getter get your binge on quick if you want to watch A Nightmare on Elm Street, Lilo & Stitch, or all 10 seasons of CSI:Miami.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.