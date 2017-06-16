Advertising

As if the world weren't already scary enough, 3D artist Miguel Vazquez has created the ultimate nightmare fuel.

You know SpongeBob Squarepants, who lives in a pineapple under the sea, and is beloved to children, stoners, and meme-makers alike?

bye spongebob spongebob squarepants spongebobsquarepants GIF
Everybody knows SpongeBob.
Giphy

Well, Vazquez has created a human-ified version, for a nightmare live-action version, a la Beauty and the Beast, AND PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD NICKELODEON PLEASE DON'T.

ArtStation

I'm so scared.

Advertising
ArtStation

Help me, mommy.

ArtStation

Patrick "The Rock" Star.

ArtStation
Advertising

Please, make it go away.

If the powers that be decide to curse us with a live action SpongeBob, let's keep it real.

Advertising

The internet has now reached its logical end. Goodbye forever.

spongebob spongebob squarepants embarrassed spongebobsquarepants spongebob gif GIF
Giphy
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.