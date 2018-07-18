Audiences horrified after trapeze act on 'America's Got Talent' goes terribly wrong.

A daring trapeze act on America's Got Talent almost took a fatal turn on Tuesday night when something went horribly wrong for the performers involved.

Mary and Tyce, married trapeze artists, initially impressed the judges with their heart-stopping performance that took place above a fiery stage. Everything was going great until the husband and wife team attempted a risky final stunt that involved Tyce being blindfolded. Amazement turned to horror when Tyce dropped his wife and she ended up crashing onto the stage below.

Check it out:

The audience and judges let out audible screams and gasps when Mary plunged to the stage after falling through her husband's grip.

What's even more horrifying is that the couple's 2-year-old son, Jaxx, was watching from the audience with his grandmother.

Luckily, Mary ended up being fine, and quickly got up after the fall. The only thing that appeared to be bruised was Mary's ego, because the trapeze artist (very understandably) dissolved into tears while receiving feedback from the judges.