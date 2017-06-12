Advertising

Ever wonder what happens to a reality star once the cameras are gone? For Irene McGee, cast member on The Real World: Seattle, the transition back to real like meant it was time for therapy.

In honor of the show's 25th(!) anniversary, McGee shared a clip from her one-woman-show about her mental health journey with Laughing Squid.

Reeling from getting slapped by fellow cast member Stephen Williams on camera, better known as the "slap heard round the world," McGee decided to seek out professional help. "I was a one hit wonder. I got hit in the face on TV and everyone wonders what happened to me," says McGee.

Unfortunately (and hilariously) as she explains, her therapist with an "intellectual" who didn't have a television in his house. Not only had he never heard of The Real World, he was convinced that McGee was suffering from paranoid delusions and had invented the whole thing.

What went down as a "classic Real World moment" had real life consequences for McGee. Silver lining: She managed to turn the whole thing into a stand-up routine.

Watch the infamous slap below, which should be noted comes after McGee confronts Williams as she's exiting from the show. "Stephen, I left everyone a gift, and I want to leave you one too," she said. "You're right, a marriage between us would never work. You know that. 'Cause you're homosexual, Stephen." We'd explain just how the slap goes down, but it's just the type of thing you have to watch. If you want to relive this special moment in reality TV history, just fast forward to the end of the clip below.

Since the infamous incident aired in 1998, McGee has given birth to a daughter and started a podcast about the media called No One's Listening. While the media criticism may be coming from an unlikely source, we have to admit this is a solid burn on Apple:

Sad apple is announced analytics for podcasting. The last art form left on the modern web. Shares, clicks, follows and likes ruined content. — Irene McGee (@springfever) June 12, 2017

