Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

A fan made video topping the must-read r/Asoiaf Reddit forum turns the life of Jaime Lannister into something of a Lifetime movie trailer. Remember when he had long hair? A romance with Brienne of Tarth? Two hands?

Presenting "Jaime Lannister: Kingslayer."

Naturally, no one really thinks Jaime's currently drowning in a river after trying to kill Queen Danaerys by himself, but he's certainly in some deep (water) trouble.

Most likely, he's going to be her captive. After that, who knows? Will he murder his sister? Lose his face to Arya? Both?

Lannister fanboys are losing their own (hands) heads over the video:

So many questions, so little time. Including next season, there's only nine more episodes of Game of Thrones.

