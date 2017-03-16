Advertising

In his latest instillation of "Crosswalk the Musical," James Corden took to the streets to perform Beauty and the Beast for commuters and pedestrians...whether they wanted to see it or not.

In the past, Corden and his "Crosswalk Theatre Troupe" have put on impromptu performances of The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and more, but Beauty and the Beast might be their most ambitious undertaking yet. Luckily, the Late Late Show host got help from three of the stars of the highly anticipated live-action film, Josh Gad (LeFou), Dan Stevens (The Beast) and Luke Evans (Gaston), who really brought this Disney classic to life at the intersection of Beverly and Genesee.

Josh Gad even did double duty by grabbing a couple of Pier One candlestick holders and transforming into Lumière for the show-stopping number, "Be Our Guest." What, does Ewan McGregor think he's too good to get out there and literally pound the pavement as a French candlestick in the California heat or something?

Ah yes, LA traffic and James Corden making any excuse to sing on television— those are certainly two things that can be considered "tale as old as time."

