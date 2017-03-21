Advertising

We already knew that James Corden is a musical theater aficionado, and now he's using those skills to create some topical material.

On Monday's episode of The Late Late Show, Corden, with the help of Tim Minchin, Ben Platt, and Abigail Spencer, debuted a song from his new project: Donald: The Musical.

They sang a parody of the song "When I Grow Up" from the musical Matilda, playing child versions of Donald Trump (Minchin), Sean Spicer (Platt), Kellyanne Conway (Spencer), and Steve Bannon (James Corden), and sing about all the things they hope to do once they're grown up and in the White House.

In case you're curious, here's an excerpt of the song's lyrics:

Donald Trump: “When I grow up

I will be President and build big walls

Ban Muslims, play with Putin’s balls

Grab pussies of the lady grown ups.” Sean Spicer: “And when I grow up

I’ll be press secretary of this land

And lie about sizes of crowds and hands

Ignore climate change till earth is blown up.” Steve Bannon: “And when I grow up

I’ll be chief strategist

So I can put my Breitbart fist

Inside my puppet’s inside bits.” Kellyanne Conway: “And I will wake up

To see tweets he wrote at 4 AM

That I will then have to defend

But I won’t care cause I’ll be all grown up!”

My only question is: When do tickets go on sale?

