James Corden and Kristen Bell experienced some technical difficulties on Tuesday night during a performance on The Late Late Show. The pair sang the Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes' hit "Up Where We Belong," and as the song started, they were literally lifted up (where they belong). They were hooked to wires and were supposed to be on the same level, but that just kept not happening. Pretty much everything that could go wrong with the duet did, and actually, the whole thing ended up being very funny.

Corden and Bell were supposed to be even as they were lifted by wires into the air, but for some reason, one of them was always much higher than the other. When one would be lowered, the other was raised. It truly was a comedy of errors.

During the performance, James Corden kept explaining that it wasn't going right. "That was an absolute disaster! Who is responsible for this? We rehearsed it and rehearsed it and rehearsed it!" he said. "Right, well...that was that. Fix it in post! Can we fix it in post?" Apparently, no, it could not be fixed in post. But that's okay, it was pretty good this way, too.

