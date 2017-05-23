Advertising

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 were injured in a suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday. According to the BBC, a 23-year-old man from South Manchester has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Native Brit and Late Late Show host James Corden recorded a message to the "tight-knit group of people" from Manchester who were closely affected by the heartless attack against civilians, many of whom were only children.

Advertising

"When I think of Manchester, of the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there and I'm telling you, a more tight-knit group of people, you will be hard-pressed to find," said Corden. "Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening."

James Corden went on to acknowledge all those affected by the bombings, including security, Grande and her team, and the families of the victims.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Advertising

He concluded his sobering message by saying, ""We'll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening."

ABC News reports that ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombing as of Tuesday, but provided no evidence of their connection with the crime.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.