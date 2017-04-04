Advertising

Usually the people who join Late Late Show host James Corden for Carpool Karaoke are famous singers, but on Monday night's episode, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors decided to try his hand at it.

After a long day of "life coaching" (aka James Corden taking Stephen Curry mini-golfing for some reason), Curry joined Corden for some good old fashioned Carpool Karaoke. And because Curry is a dad who has young kids, he was only really prepared to sing the music he's typically listening to in the car: songs from Disney princess movies.

Yes, that's right, folks. NBA superstar Stephen Curry knows every single word to both "How Far I'll Go" from Moana and "Love Is An Open Door" from Frozen. Watching him sing them with Corden will make your day.

The Disney karaoke goodness starts at around 5:44 in the video.

This just goes to show: There is no one left on Earth who doesn't know all the lyrics to the songs from Frozen.

