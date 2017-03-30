Advertising

"What happened to the main man himself, Mr. James Van Der Beek?"

James Van Der Beek appeared on This Morning with Phillip & Holly, and was welcomed with a roast.

After listing his Dawson Creek's co-star's ample accomplishments—Michelle Williams's four Oscar nominations, Joshua Jackson's gig on premium cable—host Phillip Schofield pitched "the Beek" like he's been a J.D. Salinger-ing recluse ever since.

Schofield clearly isn't a fan of Don't Trust the B— in Apartment 23, which you need to fix, Philip.

James van der Beek has been busy over the past twenty years, people. He doesn't want to wait for his life to be over.

