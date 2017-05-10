Advertising

Would Ross and Rachel have an easier time if they could just change their relationship status to "It's Complicated"? Would Joey open every Tinder conversation with "How you doin'"? (Yes, of course he would.)

Giphy

Jennifer Aniston was the guest on the first episode of Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global podcast, and joked about what Central Perk would be like if the show started now rather than the sweet, innocent 1990s.

Advertising

"We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones" shares Aniston. "There would be no actual episodes or conversations."

Awww look at Monica, reading a real paper magazine on paper. Warner Brothers

Could she *BE* any more right?

It's true:

Chandler would be busy trying to write jokes on Twitter.

Advertising

Monica would be busy meticulously organizing her recipes on Pinterest.

Ross would be arguing on some paleontology board on Reddit.

Rachel would be commenting on fashion brands' Instagrams.

Joey would be swiping right on everyone on Tinder.

Phoebe would be scrolling through something random like Farmers Only.

The friends didn't have cell phones in their pockets so they weren't afraid to get wet. Giphy

Advertising

Aniston revealed how her use of technology has made it difficult for her to sleep.

“If I think back before devices, I’m trying to think first, which came first, my bad sleeping habits or a device?” says Aniston. “I honestly think I used to sleep beautifully and I don’t think I attributed to the fact that these phones came into our lives that have actually started to disrupt our sleep.”

Listen to the whole episode with Jennifer Aniston here:

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.