J-Law interviewed Kim K. and now we know which Kardashian lost her virginity first.

Jennifer Lawrence filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, welcomed Kim Kardashian West for an 18 minute lovefest that is delightfully bonkers.

Lawrence first introduced Kardashian after gushing about her decade-long obsession with Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the two superstars gabbed like BFFs.

Here are the highlights:

2:30 - J-Law talks getting drunk and butt naked in Kris Jenner's closet.

3:07 - J-Law asks Kim if she and Kanye fart in front of each other and/or talk about farts.

4:00 - Kim talks about her days as a hacker.

7:30 - J-Law confuses Kim's contour brush for a dildo.

8:50 - J-Law shares her portrait of the two of them.

9:10 - The women talk about Selena Gomez getting back together with Justin Bieber (Kim thinks it's "so cute," y'all!!!!)