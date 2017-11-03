J-Law interviewed Kim K. and now we know which Kardashian lost her virginity first.

Jennifer Lawrence filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, welcomed Kim Kardashian West for an 18 minute lovefest that is delightfully bonkers.
Lawrence first introduced Kardashian after gushing about her decade-long obsession with Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the two superstars gabbed like BFFs.
Here are the highlights:
2:30 - J-Law talks getting drunk and butt naked in Kris Jenner's closet.
3:07 - J-Law asks Kim if she and Kanye fart in front of each other and/or talk about farts.
4:00 - Kim talks about her days as a hacker.
7:30 - J-Law confuses Kim's contour brush for a dildo.
8:50 - J-Law shares her portrait of the two of them.
9:10 - The women talk about Selena Gomez getting back together with Justin Bieber (Kim thinks it's "so cute," y'all!!!!)
9:24 - J-Law asks which Kardashian sister lost their virginity first. ("Probably me," Kim said. "But I was in a serious relationship.")
9:43 - Kim talks about finding out she was cheated on:
My hacking skills. I got into the voicemail thing, and it was on my birthday. I was at dinner with all of my best friends, put it on speaker board wondering where my boyfriend was. He was flying in town to meet another girl on my birthday, and lied to me that he was in a different city.
10:45 - They laugh about Kris Humphries.
11: 25 - Q: If you were stranded on a desert island with one member of your family, who would you kill last?
A: It might be Khloé because I feel like she’d kill me.
12:55 - J-Law asks Kim if she's talked to OJ since he's gotten out of prison. She hasn't. She's never asked him is she did it.
14:45 - Kim reveals that she sleeps in socks.
17:50 - Kim shares what she thinks about Blac Chyna, and is very respectful and classy.
Watch all 18 minutes, it is a DELIGHT.