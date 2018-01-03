'Jeopardy!' contestant loses $3200 and a lot of street cred for confusing 'gangster' with 'gangsta.'

Jeopardy! contestant Nick Spicher lost $3,200 when he said the word "Gangster" instead of "Gangsta" in response to a question (an answer. Whatever). The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. caught the footage and tweeted it.
The category, “Music & Literature Before & After,” required contestants to combine something relating to music with something relating to literature. The clue was, "A song by Coolio from "Dangerous Minds" goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic." Spicher buzzed in and answered, "What is Gangster's Paradise Lost?" when the real question should have been "What is Gangsta's Paradise Lost?"
Spicher's answer was at first proclaimed correct, but after the judges had time to contemplate, they went back and decided Spicher was wrong.
Jeopardy! later wrote an official blog post explaining their decision. Their main point was that "gangsta" and "gangster" each have a separate entry in the Oxford English Dictionary, and each has its own distinct definition. They wrote, "Nick changed not only the song’s title, but also its meaning—making his response unacceptable.”
Spicher himself tweeted about the incident. Turns out, he totally agrees with Jeopardy!'s judges.
My first thought was, "Didn't I say 'gangsta'?" and I kind of wanted to hear the tape. But I assume they listened to it quite enough to definitively determine it.— Nick Spicher (@nickspicher) January 2, 2018
And since that was my reaction, that of course means that yes, "Gangsta's" would have been correct. They had every right to call me out on it.— Nick Spicher (@nickspicher) January 2, 2018
And I will be forever proud of the moment that Alex Trebek taught me how to say "Gangsta.":P— Nick Spicher (@nickspicher) January 2, 2018
Spicher went on to win the game, but one thing's for sure: never again will he confuse "gangster" with "gangsta."