Alex Trebek, beloved host of Jeopardy!, passed away over the weekend at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek became an international icon during his epic run as the host of the popular quiz show, which he hosted since 1984.Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020 We'll take "devastated and heartbroken" for $500, Alex.In honor of Trebek, here are 11 of the most memorable, funny, and heartwarming moments in his history of hosting Jeopardy!:1.) Alex roasts the contestants' lack of sports knowledge.Many @Jeopardy contestants had a blind spot for sports and Alex Trebek dropped the gloves on them with great frequency. #RIPAlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/VrMO5NX47A— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 9, 2020 2.) A contestant gets choked up.😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4RNSQroDaJ— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2020 3.) Alex raps.4.) "What is a 'hoe'?"5.) Alex uses a bullhorn.6.) Alex roasts a contestant's musical tastes.7.) What is you doing, baby?8.) Alex does his best Charlie Puth rendition.My heart is heavy hearing of Alex Trebek’s passing. The soundtrack of my life was hearing his voice every night at 7pm. There will never be a host quite like him ever again. God bless him and his family. And may his legacy forever live on. (Insert final Jeopardy music here.) pic.twitter.com/Qz61Bkamet— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) November 8, 2020 9.) Alex breaks the tension by losing his pants.10.) A contestant gets Alex to say "Turd Ferguson."11.) Alex gets emotional.Remember this moment with Alex Trebek and @dhruvg_? 😭 pic.twitter.com/6KQ7MC5auK— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2020 We <3 you, Alex. Rest in Peace.