No matter what you do, confidence is key.

Just ask this Jeopardy! contestant who gave the wrong answer so confidently, you may have been convinced that he was right for a hot second.

tonight's episode of JEOPARDY featured one of my favorite incorrect answers ever pic.twitter.com/w27APtKqnH — Davis. (@realdaveimboden) April 18, 2017

Sure, this little clip may not be everyone's sense of humor, but Twitter effectively fell in love with "confident Kevin," who, by the way, didn't even bother to answer in the form of a question.

This guy's got chutzpah!

the overconfident thinker pose with absolutely no money in the bank kills me pic.twitter.com/aKBzmQ0L9R — Davis. (@realdaveimboden) April 18, 2017

I hope this goes viral it's so pure — backwash surfer (@rachelmillman) April 18, 2017

Literally blacked out momentarily, was laughing so hard at this one. — Paul Francis (@IntrPaul) April 18, 2017

Hahaha I saw that last night too rewound it 3 times, lost it EVERYTIME. — Carli McCarthy (@Canoodle01) April 18, 2017

That guy cracked me up. He would give the worst, wrongest answers, but always with the veracity of one who knows them to be true. #hotgun — Carpenter's Daughter (@CarpntrsDaught) April 18, 2017

No really, dude don't GAF.

Thanks for inspiring us to be strong even when wrong today, Kevin. You're a real 'hot gun' in our books.

