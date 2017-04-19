No matter what you do, confidence is key.
Just ask this Jeopardy! contestant who gave the wrong answer so confidently, you may have been convinced that he was right for a hot second.
Sure, this little clip may not be everyone's sense of humor, but Twitter effectively fell in love with "confident Kevin," who, by the way, didn't even bother to answer in the form of a question.
This guy's got chutzpah!
No really, dude don't GAF.
Thanks for inspiring us to be strong even when wrong today, Kevin. You're a real 'hot gun' in our books.