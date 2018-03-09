15 People Share Super Cringey #awkwarddate Tweets on Jimmy Fallon Show

I’m not here to make an argument for being single vs. being in a relationship, but regardless of where you come down on that preference, I think most of us can agree that dating is the worst.

The people who shared their most awkward date moments for a shot to make it on The Tonight Show would definitely agree.

#15. Yeah, sometimes you have to walk back the auto-response.

#14. I mean…what?

#13. I would have lost my mind after 3 minutes. Max.

#12. Well…it does double duty as starter and ender?

#11. Or maybe just a break from dating YOU.

#10. That may be the most awkward thing I’ve ever read.