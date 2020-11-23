For many of us, about 90% of the holiday season is about food: eating it, thinking about it, talking about it, eating more of it, and of course, cooking it. But cooking doesn't come naturally for everyone. If used to living off a combination of delivery and Trader Joe's frozen meals, like I am, then attempting to use any part of the kitchen other than the microwave or the freezer can be a straight-up disaster. And apparently I'm not the only one.In his latest edition of "hashtags challenge," Jimmy Fallon asked people to tweet out their "funny, weird or embarrassing" cooking fails. TwitterClearly, struggling in the kitchen is about as American as (overcooked) apple pie.Here are 25 of the funniest responses from people sharing the times they attempted to cook food and it went very, very badly:1.) Twitter2.) My husband was butchering a deer in the kitchen and it looked like he was making love to it. #cookingfail pic.twitter.com/8roez1LTEl — CATaylor (@CATaylor15) November 23, 2020 3.) Twitter4.) Twitter5.) #CookingFail I realized too late that I did not have enough icing to spell “Michael” pic.twitter.com/CttsBzqRF3 — Heather David (@IonRealtyHeathe) November 23, 2020 6.) My homemade Bounty Bars. #cookingfail pic.twitter.com/MFan19VoWC — Karen Gilbert (@KarenBGilbert) November 23, 2020 7.) Tried to make my fiancé a Chewbacca cake. Ended up with his cousin Chewbert instead #CookingFail pic.twitter.com/1Objv7D5vG — Londyn with a Y [] (@Lunnin_) November 23, 2020 8.) My only experience making homemade popcorn had been with a Whirly Pop or an air popper. I had neither in my apartment, so I tried to make stovetop popcorn in a normal cooking pot. This #CookingFail was the result pic.twitter.com/V7SMc96hme — DJ M.C.Kenna (@mckennarmorgan) November 23, 2020 9.) Roommate was baking a cake for our friend’s birthday and set the pan on the stove while the oven preheated. Unfortunately she didn’t realize the stove was still hot from someone’s breakfast and the glass Pyrex exploded covering our kitchen with glass and cake batter. #CookingFail pic.twitter.com/t1nCYXktyu — Kaili (@kaili_duke) November 23, 2020 10.) i tried to make cannolis from scratch & i ended up in the hospital with 2nd degree burns #CookingFail https://t.co/EjTOFoubnj pic.twitter.com/OUNbI8aKvO — ‎ ☾ (@cornonas) November 23, 2020 11.) Twitter12.) Twitter13.) Twitter14.) Twitter15.) Twitter16.) Twitter17.) Twitter18.) So I was making soup and the directions weren’t clear.. #cookingfail pic.twitter.com/h7B9kSJlzq — T J D (@oledavis20) November 23, 2020 19.) Twitter20.) Twitter21.) Twitter22.) So I was making soup and the directions weren’t clear.. #cookingfail pic.twitter.com/h7B9kSJlzq — T J D (@oledavis20) November 23, 2020 23.) Twitter24.) Twitter25.) That one time I tried to make my son strawberry pancakes and ended up traumatizing him for life.#CookingFail pic.twitter.com/F3iC5sdivU — ᴮᴱMeeshyah⁷ (@Meeshyah) November 23, 2020